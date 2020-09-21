Nursing students helping fight COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Nursing students are answering the call and joining the frontlines to help fight COVID-19.
Some students putting their own lives at risk before even starting their careers.
As a second year nursing student, Nicole Louis never expected to work in a pandemic before graduating.
She says she works in a local hospital rotating to different units helping nurses and learning from them as they care for COVID-19.
In addition to school, she says putting her own life at risk to work this job has been an eye-opening experience.
“It definitely makes me very nervous entering the workforce right now,” she said.
However, this is nothing in comparison to why she chose this career path.
“For me I think I just have a calling to help people whether that’s going in difficult situations that’s kinda what my calling is in life,” Louis said.