Nutty Runner 5K Moves to Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Spark Foundation’s Nutty Runner 5K presented by Unilever is on track to host more than 400 runners from around the region on Saturday, March 14 in downtown Fayetteville.

This FUNdraiser 5K features a pour of Nutty Runner Nut Brown Ale courtesy of Columbus House Brewery at every mile. There is also a Designated Driver division for runners who want to enjoy the beautiful downtown course without the beer.

The race serves as the Spark Foundation’s annual “charity gala” in which all proceeds​ benefit the nonprofit’s programs to bring health and fitness opportunities to our community i​ncluding support of run clubs in local schools and race scholarships for elementary and middle school runners in Fayetteville and increasingly, throughout NWA.

The 5K begins and ends just off the downtown Fayetteville Square on Mountain Street. The race starts at 11 a.m. After the race, finishers, friends, family, and spectators can enjoy the Finish Line Festival that includes local vendors, giveaways from Unilever, snacks, a DJ, and a beer garden featuring Columbus House Brewery brews for purchase.

Many runners will be decked out in their most festive gear, including St. Patrick’s Day costumes.

Registration and more information is available at ​www.nuttyrunner5k.com​.