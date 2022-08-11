NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) will reopen this month.

According to a UAMS press release, the CSU initially opened in the summer of 2019 but closed in June 2021. This time the unit will be under the supervision of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) personnel.

One of four such units in Arkansas, the Northwest Arkansas CSU offers “an alternative to jail or hospital emergency rooms for those in the midst of a mental health crisis.” The 16-bed facility will operate as a partnership between Washington County and UAMS, providing law enforcement officials in Washington, Benton, Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton, Carroll and Madison counties with an option for helping those with psychiatric conditions.

UAMS also oversees the Pulaski County Regional Crisis Stabilization Unit in Little Rock, which opened in 2018. Northwest Arkansas CSU Program Director Kristen McAllister and Washington County Judge Joseph K. Wood are scheduled to speak at a re-opening event on Monday, August 15 at 1 p.m. at 105 N. Mill Avenue in Fayetteville.