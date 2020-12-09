NW Medical Center, CBCO host blood drive

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville held a blood drive in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) Bloodmobile.

CBCO sent out its bloodmobile to the hospital’s parking lot to make sure people could safely give blood.

The CEO of Northwest Health system Denten Park said donations from today help people in the community.

“By having them come out to us we’re able to more effectively get more units to our partners and these guys keep all this blood right here in the region so that’s a blessing for all the community members that give and also receive,” he said.

