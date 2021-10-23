NWA 5K raises money for Afghan refugee crisis

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA runners laced up their shoes Saturday for a race benefiting Afghan refugees.
Organizer of the event, Johnathan Sexton, said all the proceeds from the run will go toward helping refugees in the United States and across the globe.
“To help those refugees as they are being put in different cities around the world really because of that crisis so Send Relief will help those refugees wherever they are around the world,” Sexton said.
The race had more than 50 participants. Sexton said he and the church plan to do another race in three years for a different cause.