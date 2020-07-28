NWA Adopt-a-Cop supports the Springdale Police Department

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community members gather tonight to show support to those tasked with serving and protecting us.

It’s an effort called “NWA Adopt-A-Cop.”

It was created to allow people in our area to adopt a law enforcement officer by creating a gift basket for them to show appreciation for their dedication, hard work, and passion for Northwest Arkansas.

Tonight, it was Springdale police officers on the receiving end.

Springdale Police Lt. Jeff Taylor said he appreciates this show of compassion during a time when the nation is divided.

“We see a lot of stuff, you know, on different news stations out there and on social media about defunding the police and talking negative about the police, but Northwest Arkansas, our community has rallied behind us and we get tons of support,” Taylor said.

“We just want them to start their job every day knowing that the Northwest Arkansas community one is a very social place, and two supports them wholeheartedly,” said Andrea Foren, NWA Adopt-A-Cop.

NWA Adopt-A-Cop plans to deliver baskets to every law enforcement agency in Northwest Arkansas. The group says it already has every officer in our region adopted.