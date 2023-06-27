PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple Northwest Arkansas agencies trained inside a school to prepare for active shooters.

Pea Ridge police and fire departments joined Bella Vista police and fire departments, Gravette Fire Department and Little Flock Police Department to prepare for emergencies at schools or large venues.

Lt. John Langham with Pea Ridge Police said it’s important to work together when training.

“If something like that actually happens, everybody is coming, all the surrounding agencies are going to support us in that time, which is great to know so we want to train with them, so they know what to expect out of us and we know want to expect out of them,” Langham said.

The first responders went through multiple scenarios from active shooters to bomb threats. They practiced getting to the call, responding, and communicating with the public.

Cpl. Haley Evans with Bella Vista Police Department said the training exercises give them the skills and confidence to respond to difficult calls.

“Unfortunately, active shooter situations are getting more prevalent in the United States, so we want to make sure that our departments are prepared,” Evans said.

The scenarios felt real with the help of volunteers like Olivia Fordham.

“Definitely frightening, but it’s also comforting at the same time knowing that we’re able to practice and train the police officers,” Fordham said.

The training will also happen all day on Thursday at Pea Ridge Primary School.