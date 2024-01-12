NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Winter weather is in the forecast for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and schools around the area are starting to announce closures and delays for Friday.

Here are the schools closed on Friday:

Brushy School District

Shady Point School District

Marble City School District

LISA Academy – Fayetteville

LISA Academy – Springdale

LISA Academy Rogers-Bentonville

Life Way Christian School (Benton Co.)

Lincoln Consolidated School District

Bentonville Public Scools

Elkins Public Schools

Fayetteville Public Schools

Farmington Public Schools

Fayetteville Christian Schools

Fayetteville Creative Schools

Gentry Schools

Greenland Schools

Hass Hall Academy

Huntsville Schools

KidsCorp West (Benton Co.)

Northwest Technical Institute (Springdale)

Pea Ridge Schools

Prairie Grove Schools

Rogers Public Schools

Shiloh Christian Schools

Springdale Public Schools

Thaden School – Bentonville

University of Arkansas (Fayetteville)

Walnut Farm Montessori School

West Fork Schools

WILD About Learning Academy

Here are the schools that have announced delays:

Primrose School of Rogers at Pinnacle Hills opens at 9:30 a.m. (Weather permitting)

Here are the schools with AMI/Virtual Days:

Central School District

NWACC – Employees working remotely. Student services are available virtually.

The New School (Fayetteville)

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as this list will be frequently updated.