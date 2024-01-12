NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Winter weather is in the forecast for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and schools around the area are starting to announce closures and delays for Friday.
Here are the schools closed on Friday:
- Brushy School District
- Shady Point School District
- Marble City School District
- LISA Academy – Fayetteville
- LISA Academy – Springdale
- LISA Academy Rogers-Bentonville
- Life Way Christian School (Benton Co.)
- Lincoln Consolidated School District
- Bentonville Public Scools
- Elkins Public Schools
- Fayetteville Public Schools
- Farmington Public Schools
- Fayetteville Christian Schools
- Fayetteville Creative Schools
- Gentry Schools
- Greenland Schools
- Hass Hall Academy
- Huntsville Schools
- KidsCorp West (Benton Co.)
- Northwest Technical Institute (Springdale)
- Pea Ridge Schools
- Prairie Grove Schools
- Rogers Public Schools
- Shiloh Christian Schools
- Springdale Public Schools
- Thaden School – Bentonville
- University of Arkansas (Fayetteville)
- Walnut Farm Montessori School
- West Fork Schools
- WILD About Learning Academy
Here are the schools that have announced delays:
- Primrose School of Rogers at Pinnacle Hills opens at 9:30 a.m. (Weather permitting)
Here are the schools with AMI/Virtual Days:
- Central School District
- NWACC – Employees working remotely. Student services are available virtually.
- The New School (Fayetteville)
Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as this list will be frequently updated.