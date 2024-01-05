NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Snow is starting to fall in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and schools around the area are starting to announce closures and delays.

Here are the schools that have announced delays:

Farmington Schools delayed by two hours for 10 a.m. opening (bus routes also delayed two hours)

Greenland Schools delayed by two hours

U of A Fayetteville campus will have a delayed start. Campus will open at 11 am. and buses will begin at 10 a.m.

Prairie Grove Public Schools delayed two hours to 10 a.m. (buses also delayed two hours)

NWACC delayed by two hours to 10 a.m.

Here are the schools closed on Friday:

Elkins Public Schools

Alma Public Schools

Fayetteville Christian School

Springdale Public Schools

Fayetteville Public Schools

Mountainburg Public Schools

Ozark Public Schools

Brushy, Oklahoma Public Schools

Belfonte, Oklahoma Public Schools

Muldrow Public Schools

Anthem Classical Academy (Washington County)

Haas Hall Academy (Farmington)

LISA Academy – Springdale

LISA Academy – Fayetteville

Fayetteville Creative School

Northwest Technical Insititute (Washington County)

Shiloh Christian Schools

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as this list will be updated throughout the day.