FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the snow struggles to melt in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, schools are staying closed for another day.

Here are the schools closed on Friday:

  • Elkins Public Schools
  • Alma Public Schools
  • Fayetteville Christian School
  • Springdale Public Schools
  • Fayetteville Public Schools
  • Mountainburg Public Schools
  • Haas Hall Academy (Farmington)
  • LISA Academy – Springdale
  • LISA Academy – Fayetteville
  • Fayetteville Creative School
  • Northwest Technical Insititute (Washington County)
  • Bentonville Public Schools
  • Charleston Public Schools
  • Decatur Schools
  • Eureka Springs Schools
  • Farmington Schools
  • Fort Smith Public Schools
  • Gentry Schools
  • Gravette Schools
  • Greenwood Public Schools
  • Huntsville Schools
  • Pea Ridge Schools
  • Prairie Grove Schools
  • Rogers Public Schools
  • University of Arkansas at Fort Smith
  • University of Arkansas
  • West Fork Schools

Here are the schools that have announced AMI/Virtual days:

  • Roland Schools – AMI Day
  • Muldrow Schools – AMI Day

