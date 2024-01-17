FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the snow struggles to melt in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, schools are staying closed for another day.

Here are the schools closed on Friday:

Elkins Public Schools

Alma Public Schools

Fayetteville Christian School

Springdale Public Schools

Fayetteville Public Schools

Mountainburg Public Schools

Haas Hall Academy (Farmington)

LISA Academy – Springdale

LISA Academy – Fayetteville

Fayetteville Creative School

Northwest Technical Insititute (Washington County)

Bentonville Public Schools

Charleston Public Schools

Decatur Schools

Eureka Springs Schools

Farmington Schools

Fort Smith Public Schools

Gentry Schools

Gravette Schools

Greenwood Public Schools

Huntsville Schools

Pea Ridge Schools

Prairie Grove Schools

Rogers Public Schools

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith

University of Arkansas

West Fork Schools

Here are the schools that have announced AMI/Virtual days:

Roland Schools – AMI Day

Muldrow Schools – AMI Day

