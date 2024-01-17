FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the snow struggles to melt in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, schools are staying closed for another day.
Here are the schools closed on Friday:
- Elkins Public Schools
- Alma Public Schools
- Fayetteville Christian School
- Springdale Public Schools
- Fayetteville Public Schools
- Mountainburg Public Schools
- Haas Hall Academy (Farmington)
- LISA Academy – Springdale
- LISA Academy – Fayetteville
- Fayetteville Creative School
- Northwest Technical Insititute (Washington County)
- Bentonville Public Schools
- Charleston Public Schools
- Decatur Schools
- Eureka Springs Schools
- Farmington Schools
- Fort Smith Public Schools
- Gentry Schools
- Gravette Schools
- Greenwood Public Schools
- Huntsville Schools
- Pea Ridge Schools
- Prairie Grove Schools
- Rogers Public Schools
- University of Arkansas at Fort Smith
- University of Arkansas
- West Fork Schools
Here are the schools that have announced AMI/Virtual days:
- Roland Schools – AMI Day
- Muldrow Schools – AMI Day
Don’t see your school listed? Click here for a full list of schools, businesses and churches that have announced closings or delays.