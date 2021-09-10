NWA and the River Valley remember 20th anniversary of 9/11

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans are gathering together this weekend to remember the tragedy of September 11, 2001.

Washington County Veteran Services is hosting a remembrance ceremony Saturday to honor those who lost their lives and served during 9/11. Director Ben Dykes said the event will feature guest speakers to commemorate the 20th anniversary.

“We’re going to recognize and memorialize the lives that were lost,” Dykes said.

Also on Saturday, the Veteran Services will host a groundbreaking for a new subsidized housing facility for veterans.

“We thought it was very fitting on a somber day to break ground on something that is refreshing and a bright light for the veteran community,” Dykes said.

In Fort Smith, people came together for a 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith Friday. Jade Rogers, student government president, said even though the younger generation might not have first hand memories of the day, they still want to honor September 11.

“Although I was only a year old when the tragedy took place I definitely remember the feelings of fear and panic that my parents would share later on,” Rogers said.

Dykes said it’s important for the community to unite together to remember the day.