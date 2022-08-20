NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – According to the U.S. Department of Education, there is a national teacher shortage. A shortage that hasn’t made its way to two major school districts in Northwest Arkansas.

Rogers and Fayetteville Public schools said the national teacher shortage hasn’t made its way into Arkansas. Dr. Roger Hill, the Assistant Superintendent for Rogers Public Schools attributes the avoidance to Rogers separating itself from the rest.

“The culture in our buildings, the area, our pay is very competitive,” Hill said. “It’s just a good place to be.”

The same goes as you travel south to Fayetteville. Alan Wilbourn, the Fayetteville Public Schools Public Information Officer, explains there was an overload of applications this summer.

“This summer we had 99 positions that we hired,” Wilbourn said. “For those 99 positions, we had over 3,200 applications.”

Wilbourn does however see an area for improvement.

“We’re always looking for bus drivers, we’re about five short right now,” Wilbourn said. “We also need child nutrition workers and other support positions.”

These two districts both agreed that a teacher shortage in the future is unlikely.