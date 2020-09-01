NWA businesses are going red on September 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Businesses across the country are going red.

Walton Arts Center and the Walmart AMP are joining with live event-related businesses across the country and going red on Tuesday, September 1 from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Event-related businesses are lighting their buildings red to raise public awareness about the economic plight of the live events industry; to show support for the RESTART Act, a bipartisan bill that helps some of these hardest-hit businesses; and to encourage the extension of unemployment help for workers displaced because of the pandemic.

The Fayetteville Town Center, George’s Majestic Lounge, the University of Arkansas Faulkner Performing Arts Center, TheatreSquared, and the Momentary are just a few of the NWA organizations participating.

Wemakeevents.org organized the event.