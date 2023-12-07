BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 50 people gathered in the parking lot of the Great Day Skate Place in Bentonville for Chabad of Northwest Arkansas’s Light of Rally and Prayers for Israel to celebrate Hanukkah.

Despite the continuation of the war between Israel and Hamas, Rabbi Mendel Griesman with Chabad of Northwest Arkansas says it is not weakening the Jewish spirit.

“People are more resilient, more stronger, more prouder of their faith and determined to to be that voice of light and goodness. I’ve never seen so much involvement in Jewish life from the Jewish community as I’ve seen in the last two months,” he said.

The Jewish community celebrates the Rally of Light also known as the Festival of Lights every year for eight nights.

“The Maccabees liberated the temple. They only found enough oil for one night, but it would take eight days to produce new oil. And, God made for them a miracle that the oil lasted for eight nights,” Griesman said.

This year’s celebration consisted of shining the memory brighter and sending prayers to Israel.

“Because if there was ever a time that God needed to prevail over evil and light over darkness, now is the time. At the synagogue, there will be a 12-foot menorah in front instead of its usual 6-foot menorah,” he said.

“We’re doubling the amount of light literally, but we’re also doubling the amount of light figuratively by calling on every single human being to be that ambassador of light,” Rabbi Griesman said.

Ezra Schwarz attended the rally. He says he has a lot of concern because his friends and family are in Israel and its military.

He says it’s important not to let what’s happening in the war put a damper on their celebration this Hanukkah.

“We’re still going to practice our religion. We’re still going to get together and celebrate our holidays,” he said.

There is another Rally of Light and Prayer for Israel event on Dec. 14 in front of Fayetteville Town Center.