ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The LPGA is not only bringing female golfers from around the world to Northwest Arkansas for the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G, but it’s also challenging local kids to always live like a girl.

The Always Live Like a Girl campaign is all about getting rid of the negative connotation associated with the phrase “like a girl,” turning it into an inspiring message.

In 2019, Procter and Gamble brought the initiative to life at the NWA Championship by creating the Always Live Like a Girl Day.

The event takes place on September 24 at Pinnacle Country Club.

Kids who come out to the course will receive a scavenger hunt passport.

The scavenger hunt will conclude in the Walmart and Always Confidence Courtyard, where children can participate in confidence-building activities.

Like a Girl ambassador Franki Sherwood says the campaign has truly helped her see her worth on the basketball court.

“Throughout my sports career, I’d be nervous to play in front of people because I was scared of how they’d perceive me, but through the Like a Girl campaign I’ve grown even myself with gaining confidence,” Sherwood said.

Admission to always Live Like a Girl Day is free for kids 17 and under with a ticketed adult.

The scavenger hunt will begin as early as 7 a.m. Saturday, and it ends in the Confidence Courtyard which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.