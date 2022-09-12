ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The LPGA Tour is coming to Northwest Arkansas, with the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers hosting the NWA Championship event.

In addition to a 54-hole golf tournament for the pros, the stop will also offer several family-friendly events, including the following:

5K @ the LPGA – Saturday, September 17, 7:30-10 a.m

Returning to the Walmart AMP this Saturday, September 17, the much-anticipated race will feature a vendor expo with fun local and national brands like Athleta, Onyx Coffee, Swoon Juice Bar and more giving out lots of freebies. You can still register for the run here.

Yoga for Kids presented by Dove – Monday, September 19, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6 to 12, are invited to participate in a free beginner’s yoga class. The class highlights how sports and exercise can help build confidence and self-esteem in children. In addition, a special guest will join along and share how yoga has impacted her golf game and other areas of her life. Role models and parents are invited to participate in the class as well. Register for free here.

Always Live #LikeAGirl Day – Saturday, September 24, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The fourth annual Always Live #LikeAGirl Day returns on Saturday, September 24. Hosted in partnership with P&G, all young girls and families are invited to this special celebration focused on confidence building, dreaming big and empowerment. With an interactive scavenger hunt and Always gifts for attendees, the kiddos are sure to have a great time. Admission is free for kids 17 and under with a ticketed adult.

First Tee Junior Golf Zone presented by Dove – Sunday, September 25, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Do your children want to be a part of the action at the NWA Championship? Let them test their putting skills at the Junior Golf Zone on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the 9th Hole Putting Green. Kids 17 and under are invited to compete in putting challenges with instruction from local First Tee coaches. All participants also receive a gift courtesy of Unilever.

Simmons Bank Kids Viewing Areas – The Simmons Bank Kids Viewing Areas provide the tournament’s youngest fans an up-close view of the LPGA professionals, inspiring the next generation of golfers. Viewing Areas are located on Hole #9 Tee, Hole #16 Fairway and Hole #17 Green. Areas will include giveaways, interactive coloring activities and more.

Confidence Courtyard (onsite Kid’s Center) – Returning in 2022, the Walmart and Always Confidence Courtyard provides thousands of children with meaningful experiences and confidence-building activities onsite at the NWA Championship. Children of all ages are invited to explore the areas of sports and STEAM and play in an engaging environment. Free and open to the public, the Confidence Courtyard will feature hands-on activities created by the Scott Family Amazeum and First Tee Northwest Arkansas, interactive games and more.

The NWA Championship is held from September 19-25. More information about the tournament, including a link to buy tickets, is available here.