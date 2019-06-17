NWA Championship to feature BITE bonus event

The Northwest Arkansas Championship is just one week away, and more food and fun will be added to the annual tournament this time around.

BITE Onsite is an extension of the BITE NWA Festival. BITE Onsite will be held at Hub479 on the 17th Hole at Pinnacle Country Club.

It will feature 15 local restaurants like Big Fred’s Hickory Inn and Southern Food Company.

Annye Degrane, tournament director, said it will be a special experience bridging two events.

“There are quite a few restaurants including Big Orange, Local Lime, Medici, all coming out and offering some signature bites that you won’t be able to find at other BITE Northwest Arkansas (events). It will be very unique,” Degrane said.

Tickets for the tournament and festival are on sale. Click here for tickets.