Multiple Northwest Arkansas cities have made the top 25 places for biking in the country.

The PeopleforBikes city ratings score measures five rider benefits; ridership, safety, network, reach and acceleration.

Bentonville came in at 11th, Fayetteville 15th, Springdale 20th and Bella Vista at 23rd.

Rogers and Siloam Springs also making the list in the top 75 of 530 cities scored.

You can find the complete list of rankings here.