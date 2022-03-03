CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The owners of The Wicked Bean, a Centerton coffee shop, are raising money for their friends’ family who lives in Ukraine.

Katherine and Randy Smith are co-owners of The Wicked Bean. Two of their friends and loyal customers are from Ukraine and have family living still living there.

The Wicked Bean sells a drink named in honor of their friend called “The Crazy Ukrainian”.

“We decided that we wanted to adopt them and decided that we would donate 20% of every Crazy Ukrainian we sell,” Katherine Smith said.

Now, they are using that drink to help their friends’ family.

“This will be used for if they have to relocate, if they need medication, if they need gasoline, if they need clothing or if they need food,” Smith said.

Smith said the family recently traveled out of Kyiv and made it to a safer location where they are staying now. She said she and her friends are overwhelmed by how generous the community has been.

“It just brings her to tears because she’s just so blown away by how giving everyone is,” Smith said.

The Wicked Bean is now selling about 50 Crazy Ukrainian drinks everyday and has already raised more than $350. The proceeds from the drink will be collected until March 31.