LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell will host the 2nd Annual Stand Up for Hunger event, to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

According to a press release, the event will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at The Grove Comedy Club. Comedian Dusty Slay, seen recently in the Netflix comedy series The Standups, will headline the show.

This year, at age 36, Slay became the youngest comedian to ever perform at the Grand Ole Opry Stage in his adopted hometown of Nashville.

Tickets can be purchased to the event by visiting www.nwafoodbank.org.