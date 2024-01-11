ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Comic Con returns to the Rogers Convention Center on January 13-14.

Organizers are taking measures to account for the cold weather conditions.

All four original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle voice actors, Sam Jones from Flash Gordon and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle are among the 13-guest lineup.

Joey Mills is the emcee of the event. He says the exterior doors will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday to prevent people from standing outside in the cold.

“In the meantime, we’ll have stuff going on at the main stage. We’ll have sponsors that’ll be giving away prizes, so there’s stuff to do when you get here. We just don’t want you to have to stand outside in the cold,” Mills said.

Day passes are $30 per person. It’s $50 for the entire weekend and free for children 10 and under.

