ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Comic Con returns to the Rogers Convention Center on Jan. 14-15 bringing celebrities, gaming and cosplay.

According to a press release, the event will bring names like Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario and Luigi in the “Super Mario” games, Jon Heder from “Napoleon Dynamite”, Veronica Tayor of “Pokèmon”, wrestling Hall of Famers Hacksaw Jim Duggan and John Layfield, as well as Austin St. John and David Fielding of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”.

The release says the event will also feature reunions from “Star Wars”, “My Hero Academica”, and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”.

According to the release, in-show events include Q&As with celebrities, panels presented by professional cosplayers and comic artists, costume contests, and video and board gaming tournaments.

Advance tickets are available from Tixr for $30 per day or $50 for the weekend or at the door on the day of the show for $40 per day or $65 for the weekend. Children ten and under attend free with paid adult admission.