FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas community pours into a local restaurant in support of a woman who lost her home in last week’s tornado.

On April 5, KNWA/FOX24 introduced you to Chiang Feng, the owner of a local restaurant called Mong Dynasty in Fayetteville.

Feng lost her home and many of her belongings in last week’s tornado, but she hasn’t missed a day of work since.

Mong dynasty has had long lines since the story then, and Feng says she’s grateful for the support she’s seen from the community.