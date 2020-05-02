NWA community supports healthcare workers at Headlights for Hope event

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The community came together to shine a light on the important care our healthcare workers are providing during this health crisis.

As part of the “Headlights for Hope” event, locals drove to the parking lots of Northwest Health locations across our area and turned on their headlights and flashers to show support for those caring for patients.

It began at 7 p.m. so staff got to see the lights as they were changing shifts.

“To show that a community comes together and really supports the overall team and the mission and the vision of values of healthcare overall and that’s to support the community and improve the quality of lives that we serve,” said Hans Driessnack, Northwest Medical Center Springdale CEO.

Everyone also tuned in to a local radio station to listen to the Rascal Flatts song “Stand” to show we are all still together even while separated by social distancing.