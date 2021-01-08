NWA could see huge spike in COVID-19 cases, NYT reports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The New York Times reports the Northwest Arkansas area could be in for a rough few weeks when it comes to COVID-19.

The Times published a story projecting the 20 metro areas with the fastest rising number of cases. Fayetteville came in at #8.

“Between December 27 and January 2, there were almost 6,000 cases in Northwest Arkansas. That’s very concerning,” Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH said. “That’s over an 8% growth rate. So we recognize that the need for hospitalizations in that part of the state has greatly escalated.”

The report also shows Fort Smith and Russellville also among the fastest rising areas.

