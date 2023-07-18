SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Groundwork announces a multi-million dollar investment in affordable housing in Springdale on July 18.

Groundwork is part of the Northwest Arkansas Council. It works to add affordable housing in Benton and Washington counties.

The $6.75 million investment is from the Walton Family Foundation. The announcement was made at the Northwest Arkansas Council annual meeting.

The building is called Big Emma and will have 77 units with 30 units reserved for households below the area median income.

“We have to make sure that our teachers, first responders, and others can live in the communities where they serve,” said Nelson Peacock, president & CEO of Northwest Arkansas Council. “That’s so important. Big cities that are growing fast all across the country have not been able to figure this out. It’s something that we hope we’re able to do.”

The Northwest Arkansas Council says handling growth and looking at improving housing, infrastructure and transportation will continue to be a big focus in the coming years.