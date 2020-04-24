NWA council emphasizes importance of census

Right now, less than 50 percent of Arkansans have self-responded to the survey, which could effect your local schools, hospitals and first responders.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — As the 2020 census approaches, Northwest Arkansas is counting on you to secure federal funding.

Each person not counted costs your community at least $3,000 per year, which could cost NWA millions of dollars in the long run.

Right now, less than 50 percent of Arkansans have self-responded to the survey, which could effect your local schools, hospitals and first responders.

Nelson Peacock with the Northwest Arkansas Council said this money is vital in helping businesses bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic.

“City revenues will be down because of some of the losses of small businesses and decreased activity for restaurants and other activities like that so this is even more important now because those budgets will be strained in the coming years,” he said.

To see how your county compares to others when it comes to the census, click here.

To fill out the 2020 census, click here.