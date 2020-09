FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council and EngageNWA invite business and community leaders to learn about increasing voter participation.

A digital forum will be this Friday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston is just one of the speakers you can expect to hear from.

If you’re interested helping get out the vote, click here to register.