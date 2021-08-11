NWA Council holds survey on vaccine, mask requirements

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As cities and schools continue discussing whether to require masks and vaccinations, the Northwest Arkansas Council is getting a sense of how people feel about these issues.

President and CEO Nelson Peacock put out a survey to see where Northwest Arkansas stands.

He says it’s paramount to get as many people vaccinated as possible, especially with the delta variant in play.

“You know, this is the growing population area,” Peacock said. “It is the population center of the state. So, the more people we can get vaccinated here, the better off the state’s going to be.”

Out of the 413 adults surveyed, 37% of those not vaccinated said they wanted to wait and see how the vaccine affects others.

32% didn’t believe it was safe or effective.

About 66% supported changing the law to allow schools to require masks. 27% did not.

The survey was taken earlier in the month, before Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s special session on Act1002 ended.

The rest were unsure.