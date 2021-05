A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council is hosting a clinic for 12-15 year olds wanting to get vaccinated.

It’ll be at the JB Hunt headquarters in Lowell from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shots are free. Insurance won’t be required, but minors do need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Anyone 12 and up can get a shot, and walk-ins are welcome.