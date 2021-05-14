NWA Council hosts vaccine clinic for 12 to 15-year olds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Council hosts a vaccine clinic for Arkansans ages 12-15 today.

It was held at the JB Hunt corporate office in Lowell offering Pfizer first and second doses for anyone age 12 and up.

Local 13-year-old Clara was excited to receive her dosage, and is looking forward to many activities this summer.

“We’re going to go to the beach this summer, hopefully that’ll be more normal. At school, we’ll hopefully have our masks off by the next school year,” Clara said.

Clara’s father says parents shouldn’t worry about vaccinating their children, and suggests the short-term affects of the vaccine outweigh the long-term affects of COVID-19.

