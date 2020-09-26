NWA Council hosts voter participation forum

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community leaders want to make sure everyone is prepared for the upcoming election.

The Northwest Arkansas Council and EngageNWA hosted a voter participation forum.

Arkansas Secy. of State John Thurston gave an overview of how the state plans to plan to keep voters safe at the polls.

He said machines will be spread out and poll workers will be wearing a mask and cleaning equipment on hand.

He also encouraged voters to wear a mask as well.

“If you feel like your health, your immune system may be compromised or you just don’t feel like that’s a safe place for you to go, by all means, send in that application for your absentee ballot,” he said.

Important dates to know: