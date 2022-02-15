SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council infrastructure work group is seeking the public’s input to inform regional infrastructure priorities in the coming years.

According to a press release, residents of Benton and Washington counties are being asked to participate in a survey to help narrow the group’s focus.

According to the release, questions in the survey inquire about highway expansions, broadband, public transportation, water protection, recycling and how to prepare for an expected surge in use of electric vehicles in NWA and across the U.S.

“We know projects with a clearly defined vision that include collaboration and communication among multiple partners will receive favorable treatment for these types of awards,” said Nelson Peacock, Northwest Arkansas Council president and CEO. “Northwest Arkansas has a strong history of using regional approaches, and the survey is a great way to gain a full understanding of what residents see as priorities.”

The work group reestablished its infrastructure work group this year to effectively pursue funding now available as a result of the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It includes representatives from NWA companies, its largest cities, counties and regional organizations.

Those who participate in the survey will also be entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 Walmart gift cards. You can take the survey online here. It will close March 22