NWA Council offers vaccines at J.B. Hunt

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control recommends that kids ages 12 to 17 get a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine five months after their initial vaccination. In response, the Northwest Arkansas Council hosted a large-scale vaccination event at J.B. Hunt on January 7.

The vaccination clinic offered first, second and booster doses for everyone five years of age and up.

Ronnie Crupper with the Northwest Arkansas Council explains why it’s important that kids get vaccinated.

“We’re seeing a major surge right now with the omicron variant,” Crupper said. “Hospitalizations are going up and some of those are including some young kids, so we just think it’s really important to get those kids vaccinated.”

If a business or organization would like to host a vaccination clinic, it can call the NWA Council at the (479) 334-2929.