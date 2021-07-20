NWA Council to host pop-up Pfizer vaccination clinic this Friday

(FILE) – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council announced Tuesday that it will host a pop-up vaccination clinic from 12 to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at the J.B. Hunt building in Lowell, 708 W. Apple Blossom Ave.

Walk-ins will be accepted for first and second doses.

Those coming in for a second Pfizer dose must ensure they have waited at least 21 days between the first and second dose.

Minors ages 12 and above attending the clinic will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to get a vaccine.

The vaccinations are free, insurance is not required and those attending the clinics will NOT need to provide an identification or social security number to get vaccinated. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can register at this link.