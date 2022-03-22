LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council will host a large-scale vaccination event this Friday, March 25 at J.B. Hunt in Lowell.

According to a press release, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic will offer first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up. Details for the clinic are below.

Friday, March 25 Vaccine Clinic

When: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: J.B. Hunt Corporate Headquarters (Building C)

708 W Apple Blossom Avenue, Lowell

Registration is encouraged but not required. Click here for details and to register.

COVID-19 vaccines are free, insurance is not required and those attending Northwest Arkansas Council-hosted clinics will not need to provide identification or a social security number to get vaccinated.

For those interested in receiving a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the below graphic can be referenced to understand when they may be eligible and which booster is recommended. A high-res version of this graphic can be downloaded here.

For any questions about the vaccine or details on the clinics, click here or call 479-334-2929.