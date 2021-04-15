NWA Council wants to make it easier to get COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council can help those with difficulty finding an appointment to get vaccinated.

The council is now offering extended hours and Saturday clinics to make it easier to get a shot in hopes of encouraging more people to get vaccinated. Ryan Cork with the Northwest Arkansas Council said “If we’re going to do these clinics through June, the only way is to fit into everyone else’s schedule, versus trying to make people fit into our schedule”.

The clinic continues tomorrow at the JB Hunt headquarters in Lowell starting at 8 a.m.

The NWA Council has a link on their website to register for a vaccine.