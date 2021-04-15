NWA Council wants to make it easier to get COVID-19 vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council can help those with difficulty finding an appointment to get vaccinated.

The council is now offering extended hours and Saturday clinics to make it easier to get a shot in hopes of encouraging more people to get vaccinated. Ryan Cork with the Northwest Arkansas Council said “If we’re going to do these clinics through June, the only way is to fit into everyone else’s schedule, versus trying to make people fit into our schedule”.

The clinic continues tomorrow at the JB Hunt headquarters in Lowell starting at 8 a.m.

The NWA Council has a link on their website to register for a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers