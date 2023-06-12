FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council is working to get more veterans with medical background jobs in the area.

The council has partnered with the Northwest Arkansas Community College to start a new certification program.

Military vets from across the country can come to the region, get an EMT certification and stay and work in Northwest Arkansas.

Ronnie Crupper with the Bella Vista Fire Department says it’s a way to help relieve healthcare shortages in the region.

“It’s a win-win for both,” Crupper said. “So, we get to fill that need here in Northwest Arkansas, fill those gaps that we have in healthcare, in the fire service and EMS, and also provide them with a really great future.”

Once in Northwest Arkansas, veterans will be given resources to upskill to continue to fill more needs in the local healthcare sector. Crupper says the council is working on getting funding right now to help get the program started.