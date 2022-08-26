NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple counties in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have received primary natural disaster designation from the United States Department of Agriculture.

According to a press release, this designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. These loans can then be used to meet recovery needs and replacement of essential items such as farming equipment or livestock.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the following counties suffered from the recent drought:

Primary Counties

Benton

Washington

Madison

Contiguous Counties

Crawford

Franklin

Logan

Scott

LeFlore, Oklahoma

FSA says it will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

For more information, visit the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool on farmers.gov.