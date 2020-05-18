NWA couple helping those in need ‘Mask up’

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — During the pandemic, some people are looking to the late Mr. Fred Rogers, who said “look for the helpers. You can always find people who are helping”. Well, an NWA couple is doing just that and giving back to the community.

The project started by making a few masks for loved ones and it just continued to grow. Every bag is stamped with a lama and inside colorful face coverings made by Mask Up NWA.

“We never foresaw it turning into a big community-wide thing. It just started out with just family and friends and then it was like let’s see if there are some other people who need them and we started hearing more stories,” said Kozmo Trovini.

Kozmo and Sarah Trovini wanted to make masks that were accessible to everyone and serve those who are helping us get through the coronavirus crisis.

“Everybody from delivery drivers to postal workers, people working in clinics, nurses. We have done mass orders for construction workers as well.”

The Trovini’s have made nearly 600 masks thanks to the generosity of their neighbors.

“We had one of our sewing machines go down and they donated enough to order another one and get it here quickly. We’ve had people donate elastics because elastic is so hard to find right now,” said Sarah.

With every stitch, Sarah keeps her mother in mind

“We are doing it in memory of my mom, she passed away a couple of years ago. I’ve been sewing my whole life because of her. She would have been all over this. She would be all over helping anyone that she absolutely could.”

Sarah said that is the essence of what she’s experienced during these tough times.

“That’s so NWA, everybody reaching out to help everybody the best that they can. that is the true spirit of Northwest Arkansas so I’m glad to part of that.

If you are in need of masks or would like to support Mask Up NWA click here.