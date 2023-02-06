WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Lincoln County man charged with attempted capital murder is seeking to have his bail reduced before trial.

Zachry Seward, 31, is accused of attacking a Washington County probation officer on June 28, 2022. He reportedly went to the victim’s office and stabbed her twice in the left leg and once at the base of the skull behind the right ear.

Seward’s defense attorney, Ramon Bertucci, filed a motion to reduce bail with the Washington County circuit court on February 6. The filing noted that Seward’s bail is currently set at $500,000 while the defendant is held in the Washington County jail.

The motion stated that Seward has lived in Arkansas for 21 years and would live with his mother in Washington County if released on bail before his upcoming trial. The filing added that Seward cannot afford to post his current bond and asked for the amount to be reduced to $250,000.

The filing also noted that Seward has no previous convictions for failure to appear and believes he has employment lined up in Washington County if released. It added that the defendant has no objection to wearing an ankle monitor as a condition of release.

Seward’s next appearance in court is scheduled for February 28. He is charged with attempted capital murder and battery in the third degree and has pleaded not guilty to both.