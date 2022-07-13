ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Artists, musicians, dancers, patrons and marketing and hospitality professionals are converging on Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks Art Walk this Thursday, July 14.

According to a press release, the July 14 Art on the Bricks Art Walk is showcasing artists, musicians, dancers, and other creatives who are “Piecing It Together” as they navigate through, and emerge from, a pandemic. “Destination Center Stage” is the theme for the event that welcomes professionals from the travel and tourism industry.

Visit Rogers is hosting their Annual Tourism Talk at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry Street with leaders in the hospitality, travel and tourism industry at 3:00 p.m. followed by a program at 3:30 p.m. This event is held in partnership with the City of Rogers and features the Butterfield Stage venue and live music provided by Music Moves.

Dance with me Studio by Aura is partnering with guests from a Eureka Springs theater and event venue to offer live music and dance in Railyard Park. Aura Maurice-Figueroa will offer dance demonstrations, free dance lessons and refreshments beginning at 4:30 p.m., and then be joined by two members of the nationally-recognized performing arts company from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 1962, The Young Americans is a charitable organization dedicated to the promotion of understanding and goodwill among people throughout the world through music, dance, performance, academic education, and cultural interaction among student members and their audiences. Celebrating their 60-year anniversary with performances in Northwest Arkansas, Jenna Nouar and Tanner Hodson are providing a sneak preview of the dinner theatre music and dance production set for September 9 – October 29 at Center Stage Event Venue in Eureka Springs.

The two members of the Young Americans performance team will accompany Dance With Me Studio by Aura during Art on the Bricks Art Walk followed by a pop-up performance at Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill later that evening.

The Northwest Arkansas Public Relations Society of America members are convening at Into+View Art Gallery and Studio from 4:30 – 6 p.m. to meet fellow communications professionals, view beautiful art and enjoy a free beverage. Members will hear from and connect with Kinya Christian, artist and CEO of Into+View, and Karen Wagaman, VP of Downtown Development at Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. They will then spread out to visit additional galleries and pop-up exhibits throughout Downtown Rogers.

The Rogers Arkansas Supper Club is an informal group of art-appreciating foodies that formed just three months ago. They welcome others from the community to join them each 2nd Thursday to make new friends while visiting local galleries and enjoying dinner together during the Art on the Bricks Art Walk.

On July 14 they are meeting at The Art Collective Gallery at 228 S 1st Street at 4:30 p.m. then migrating to Yeyo’s Mezcaleria y Taqueria at 5:30 p.m. Contact Martha Cusik at 316-617-470 or visit their Facebook Group, Rogers AR Supper Club.

See the map of participating locations, view some of the art to be displayed and learn more about this free, family-friendly, monthly event at www.artonthebricks.com.