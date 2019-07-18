NWA crisis center to hold press conference

The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit (NWACSU) is holding a press conference today, July 18, to address recent questions regarding the Washington County center, according to a press release.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit (NWACSU) is holding a press conference today, July 18, to address recent questions regarding the Washington County center, according to a press release.

Brian Lester, Washington County Attorney, said in the press release that he will be making a statement on behalf of the county judge as well as taking questions.

The crisis center opened June 14 in Fayetteville to help divert the mentally ill from jail to treatment.

The Washington County unit is one of four in the state, with others in Sebastian, Pulaski, and Craighead counties. The state legislature allotted $1.6 million annually to fund each facility, with future investments as a possibility relative to the programs’ success.