Mental health resource returning to Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) will be reopening its doors after closing in June because of funding cuts.

UAMS will be working with Washington County to bring back the CSU. Dr. Lisa Evans with UAMS, said having a stabilization unit in Fayetteville is critical.

“Nationally and here in Arkansas, we have large numbers of people with serious mental health conditions in jails and prisons, and it’s just not an effective place to treat people with mental illness,” Evans said.

Law enforcement can bring people who may be expereicing mental health crisis to the center to get treatment instead of taking them to jail.

“We have specialists who know how to quickly and effectively treat people, getting started on medication or connected with community resources, housing, transportation, substance use rehab,” Evans said.

Dr. Evans said the Crisis Stabilization Unit provides a multitude of services for people.

“It’s typically around a four-day stay where we can get a very comprehensive psychiatric and substance use diagnostic assessment, identify the right thing to treat and initiate medications if needed,” Evans said.

There is no set date yet when the Crisis Stabilization Unit will reopen, but UAMS is actively recruiting and hiring staff.