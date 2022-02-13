FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit is reopening soon after closing its doors in June.

The crisis unit is a resource for those experiencing a mental health crisis and gives them the opportunity to get support and help instead of staying in jail. The crisis stabilization unit (CSU) closed over the summer after its provider, Ozark Guidance Counseling, pulled out after the state cut some of its funding.

UAMS has now stepped up to run it. Dr. Chris Cargile said it is in the process of hiring staff. He said they are making slow, but steady progress.

“We are interviewing folks right now,” Cargile said. “It has absolutely been hampered by the pandemic and part of that is overall shortages of individuals.”

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said the CSU didn’t take a large number of people out of the jail, but it did help people that needed extra support.

“If they do end up in the detention center they require a lot more attention than the average detainees,” Helder said.

The unit has 16 beds and will be referral based. Dr. Cargile said it will help fill the mental health gap in the community.

“It gives us a safe place with residential overnight stay capacity to help people transition back into a place where they can have stable housing,” Cargile said.

Dr. Cargile said the timeline for when the CSU will reopen is still up in the air dependent on when they are able to hire a full staff.