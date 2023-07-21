FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At Thursday’s Washington County Quorum Court meeting, it was announced that the Crisis Stabilization Unit is about to lose a significant amount of state funding.

Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins says he received an updated contract from Little Rock on June 29 saying the state would be reducing funding for a Washington County resource.

“It was a discomfort, the way it was handled, and a discomfort for me and what’s in that contract,” said Deakins.

The contract states that the state will continue to fund $90,000 per month for the Crisis Stabilization Unit until September. But after that, the amount of funding will decrease to $60,000.

“It did not give us time to react. We don’t feel like as a county or region that we’ve had input into this process. We were given a contract that was basically take it or leave it,” said Deakins.

The CSU had to be closed in 2021 due to the previous service provider, Ozark Guidance Counseling. It ended up dissolving its contract with the county after funding fell through. The unit reopened in August of 2022 after the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences agreed to step in.

“Their people that are providing the staff, the medical support, the supplies, pretty much everything you can think of for that facility. They run the intangibles, if you will, while we’re providing the hard walls and space,” said Deakins.

Since reopening in August, the CSU has seen 574 referrals and 153 admissions.

Justice of the Peace for District 9 Beth Coger says she’s personally witnessed why the crisis stabilization unit is so vital to the community.

“I’ve been at the jail and I’ve seen people who are going through a mental health crisis. I’ve seen them wrapped in a blanket in the corner of the cell, suffering, waiting to get treatment. No one wants that. No one at the jail wants that. The sheriff doesn’t want that. It’s weak. It’s just so important that we keep this issue open,” said Coger.

Coger encourages citizens to contact the governor’s office and state legislators to tell them how important the crisis stabilization unit is.