FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Plans to widen part of Highway 112 in Springdale are one step closer to becoming a reality. The Federal Highway Administration announced that it’s given the approval on the environmental impact of the expansion.

The plan for the project is to relieve traffic congestion and accommodate cyclists and pedestrians. Bret McCormick is a cyclist in the Northwest Arkansas area.

“I’m all for more protected bike lanes, more greenways, more soft trails,” said Mccormick.

The department wants to widen part of Highway 112 between Highway 412 and Highway 12 to four lanes. It would relieve traffic and congestion and accommodate cyclists and pedestrians.

“For the opportunity for people to expand their horizons and have access to more jobs, more recreation, more entertainment, and more art,” said Mccormick.

Mccormick says he’s lost loved ones to biking on highways.

“This year alone, I’ve had three of my friends hit by cars. Two lost their life and left a 15-year-old daughter all alone in this world,” said Mccormick.

He says that’s why he thinks having one is so important. Not only that, he feels it’s bigger than just a recreational activity for some, but a means of transportation.

“There’s a larger and larger component that are out riding to get to and from work, to and from school. And they deserve to be protected, just like the drivers do,” said Mccormick.

Tim Conklin is the executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Planning Commission. He says this project aims to bring the growing community together.

“The vision is to connect our communities to each other, to our roadway system, to our trail system. To our pedestrian sidewalk system. And so this is a very important project,” said Conklin.