FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local departments offered their regards to and honored fallen Joplin, Mo., officer Cpl. Benjamin Cooper on March 9.

Cooper died March 8 after he and two other officers were shot while pursuing a suspect.

Local police departments, as well as the City of Bentonville, offered prayers and condolences on Facebook to the families of those involved.

We send our prayers and condolences to our brothers and sisters with the Joplin Police Department. Today, 3 Joplin police officers were shot by a gunman. One of the officers have died, with 2 still hospitalized. Our thoughts and support are with the community and families affected by this tragedy. Rogers Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers are going out to the Joplin Police Department and the families affected. We ask for your prayers over the officers wounded in this tragic event! Pea Ridge Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the three officers shot today and all our brothers and sisters in blue at the Joplin Police Department. Lowell Police Department

Today the City of Joplin Missouri faced a tragic turn of events. A police officer lost their life and other officers were injured during a shooting. This is a stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement partners face every day. Joplin is a resilient city that has faced struggles over the years and has overcome these difficulties. Please keep Joplin in your thoughts during this challenging time. City of Bentonville