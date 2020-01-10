NWA DJs come together to raise money for Australia recovery

At $5 a ticket, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — As the fires in Australia rage, the death toll reaches 27 Thursday.

To help put out the flames, eight local DJs are coming together for the “Arkansas for Australia” show.

At $5 a ticket, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

The brain behind the show, Hayden Meshell, said he’s seen lots of ways to donate online but no actual fundraising events.

So, he gathered local DJs, painters and even a t-shirt company to donate their time and resources.

His goal is to raise at least $1,000 for the people and wildlife in Australia.

“It’s effecting tons of people, half a billion animals have died in these fires so it’s the least we can do as a community to contribute to the things that are going on over there,” said Meshell, or “Meesh.”

Meesh and Friends “Arkansas for Australia” will be Friday at the Axis Lounge in downtown Fayetteville from 10 p.m. to two a.m.