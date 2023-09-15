WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Cave Springs doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients is now allowed to leave the country for a third time.

Adam Maass, 51, was granted permission by judges in Washington and Benton counties this week to leave the United States to visit Germany from Sept. 28 to Oct. 13 ahead of his upcoming jury trials.

This is the third time Maass has been granted the ability to leave the county as he was previously granted travel in March and in June this year.

“As far as the motion to leave the country, he has a child he is visiting in Germany and we have no information that he will not return to this country to face these charges. This will be the third such trip he has taken during the pendency of this case,” Washington County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Denis Dean said.

Court documents say that Maass will have to keep his probation officer aware of his location during the time period. He’s expected to surrender his passport after returning.

Maass is charged in two separate cases, one in Benton County and one in Washington County.

In Benton County, Maass is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault. In Washington County, Maass is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Maass’ jury trial in Washington County was rescheduled this week. Dean says that the trial was delayed because prosecutors are waiting until the Benton County trial concludes.

“Presently Maass has a trial set in Benton County in December, we are coordinating with the Benton County prosecutor’s office and the present plan is for them to try theirs first and we will follow,” Dean said.

Maass is set to go before a jury on Dec. 12 for his case in Benton County. His Washington County trial was rescheduled from Sept. 11, 2023, to Feb. 12, 2024.